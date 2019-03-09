Letter: Ill prepared or inept? You decide

Those who do not learn from history are destined to repeat it.

The Glenwood Springs airport has supplied us with many history lessons. The jam packed cafeteria at Sopris Elementary was testimony to the fact that the current city administration was not well prepared for a public meeting regarding the airport.

The "new" study provided is actually an old study. It was done by the city years ago. It was stressed during the meeting that this new study is considered a "preliminary" study. For me, it was déjà vu all over again.

The three proposals submitted were essentially the same three that were submitted back in 1998. The earlier study included financial information that was lacking in the recent meeting. Those numbers could easily be updated to today's money equivalency.

The first of these three proposals have already been successfully and effectively implemented.

Option 1 — expanded and enhanced aviation services.

Hangers on the north end were constructed and services – like fuel stations for the hospital helicopter – have been installed.

Also, airport compatible use facilities have been constructed. Since the election, when the voters determined by a margin of 3 to 1 in one of the largest voter turnouts to maintain the airport, there has been mixed use and light industrial development.

Park East was built and exists in relative harmony with the airport. Sopris Elementary school has been built and is compatible land use. Two self-storage facilities were constructed — compatible land use. Newly constructed houses on Airport Road — just completed. Cardiff Glen was designed to be affordable housing, but that is another story for another day.

Option 2 — Mixed use with helipad. This option appears as if the airport would be deconstructed to a simple helipad. That will not work and I will explain that in a future letter.

Option 3 — Just too long a discussion for this format.

A couple of times, City Manager Debra Figueroa adopted a somewhat condescending tone. She said they weren't interested in the past. There was also a suggestion that attendees not get too emotional. When the past is ignored, the lessons can get expensive.

I hope the current study wasn't paid for as a completely new study by our hard earned tax dollars. It has already been done and the financial picture could simply be updated by the planning and zoning department.

Stephanie Stanfield,

Glenwood Springs