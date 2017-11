Letter: Immigration answers

Thank you for the very good article on immigration on Nov. 13.

Letters in the Post Independent and other local newspapers often tell undocumented aliens to just get in line and get legal. As the article points out, that is nearly impossible. The waiting list for someone from Mexico is at least 20 years. It is almost impossible for a person to immigrate from Mexico to the United States legally.

We have a completely broken down immigration system. Unfortunately, past and present administrations have been unwilling to face the task to fix it.

Alex De La Garza

Glenwood Springs