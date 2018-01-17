Letter: Importance of language
January 17, 2018
I would assume that Fred Malo Jr. and R.W. Boyle and other liberal letter writers are educated people.
However, their message, whatever that might be, is hard to understand; it is obscured by venom and vitriol they use in writing their letters.
I have found over the years that people that use bad language, do so to cover up their lack of good language.
In regards to President Trump, I believe the thing that angers them the most is that someone in their eyes who is so incompetent and unqualified was able to beat their candidate, Hillary Clinton.
Ken Kriz
Glenwood Springs
