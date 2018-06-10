Letter: Independent voters host forum

Attention independent/unaffiliated voters in Western Colorado: Western Colorado Independent Voters are hosting a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at the Glenwood Springs Library.

WCIV is doing its part to educate independent voters about candidates and issues prior to the June 26 Colorado Primary Election. Since there are no independent candidates running in the 3rd Congressional District at this time Democratic Party candidates Karl Hanlon, Arn Menconi and Diane Mitsch Bush have been invited to participate in a Q&A session.

This may be a last chance to see these candidates up-close and personal before the primary.

Western Colorado Independent Voters will also announce its official platform at this meeting. All unaffiliated voters are encouraged to attend and join our movement to bring democracy back to America.

Randy Fricke

Western Colorado Independent Voters

