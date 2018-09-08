Letter: Independent voters host townhall candidate forum

Western Colorado Independent Voters will be hosting a townhall candidate forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Glenwood Springs Library. The forum will be a Q & A session with Colorado Legislature's House District 57 candidates Rep. Bob Rankin, Republican, and Colin Wilhelm, Democrat. These two candidates are competing for this House seat in the Nov. 6 election. The forum will focus on the Nov. 6 election ballot initiatives and health care issues. All independent voters are encouraged to attend. The forum is also open to the voting public.

Western Colorado Independent Voters are creating a democracy in Colorado and in America by advocating democratic election reforms and providing voter education.

Randy Fricke

New Castle