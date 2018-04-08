Letter: Independents caucus again

Are you being left out of America's election process? Have you lost trust in the Democratic and Republican parties? Do you want to vote corrupt politicians out of office? Do you want to bring democracy back to America? Are you a registered independent voter? If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, then join us at the next Independent Voter Town Hall/Caucus Meeting No. 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the Glenwood Springs Library.

Independent voters represent 47 percent of the registered voters in America. There are at least 12,000 registered independent voters in Garfield County. If we count the number of registered independent voters in surrounding counties and all of Western Colorado, the numbers could be huge. Independent voters make up almost 40 percent of the registered voters in Colorado. We, as independent voters, have the power to make positive change in local, state and national government.

Independent voters can have a major impact on the 2018 and 2020 elections at the state and national levels. Corruption in Congress and the White House has never been worse. Join us in voting these people out of office. Join us in bringing democracy back to America.

Join us and educate yourself on the latest in local, state, and national politics in America. We invite guest speakers to our monthly meetings. We especially encourage young voters to attend our meetings. This is the place where young voters will have a voice in shaping America's future.

See you on April 12. Contact Randy Fricke at 970-984-0843 for more details.

Randy Fricke

New Castle