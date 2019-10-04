Letter: Indigenous People Day is Oct. 14

Carbondale honors Nuche on Monday Oct. 14 in Carbondale’s Sopris Park from 10-2 p.m. The trustees have proclaimed the day to be Indigenous People Day, thus, we are holding our first pow-wow!

Roland McCook, Ute Elder, invites people to join us in drumming, singing and dances. Our singing will speak our gratitude to the living planet. We will honor the delicate balance that Earth maintains for life to thrive. We will afford Her the respect She needs to maintain a healthy environment for us. We thank Her for giving all life this precious home in the solar system.

Come join us.

John Hoffmann,

Carbondale