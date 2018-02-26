Letter: Infrastructure plan falls short

Trump's infrastructure plan is hilarious. He wants $1.5 trillion raised by the states with only $200 million being invested by the federal government.

Before the Republicans, in 2004, privatized the Federal Transportation Trust Fund that built the interstate highway system, each state DOT was receiving about $500 million yearly, an expenditure of just $26 billion a year for the whole country.

When the privatized Transportation Trust Fund went insolvent in 2008, that money disappeared. Colorado scrambled to make up the shortage by adding a fee onto our license plates, but it raises only $250 million a year. A 10 cent a gallon tax on gas could raise the much-needed other $250 million a year, but no Republican would ever let that pass into law.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale