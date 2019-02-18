Letter: Ingraham has earned election
February 18, 2019
It is my honor to endorse Jim Ingraham for Glenwood Springs At-Large City Councilman at the upcoming election.
I first met Jim at the Glenwood Springs Rotary Club where he and I are members. He exemplifies the motto of Rotary: Service Above Self.
Jim was recently appointed to serve on the Glenwood Springs City Council. He is doing an outstanding job. His management experience as a Naval officer and his financial background have equipped him to make a continued positive and down-to-earth contribution to the council.
I personally appreciate the open and honest dialogue he brings to the public through his social network discussions of issues facing our city. We are very lucky to have a person with Jim's background, enthusiasm and desire to serve our community.
I urge you to meet Jim in person at upcoming events that will be announced on his social media sites. Please join me in voting for Jim Ingraham on election day April 2, 2019.
Glenn Vawter
Recommended Stories For You
Glenwood Springs
Trending In: Opinion
- Kathleen Parker column: The three amigas
- Guest opinion: Garfield County commissioners abandon Thompson Divide cause
- Letter: A poison pen letter to poison Garfield County
- Cepeda column: Study shows that daydreaming in kindergarten can cost you
- Letter: There’s more to Thompson Divide than short-term monetary gain
Trending Sitewide
- Two Roaring Fork Valley men die in backcountry avalanche near Crested Butte
- Victim identified in Glenwood Springs I-70 pedestrian death
- Thieves who ripped off $9,000 in tools busted for trying to resell them
- 4 Colorado State Patrol troopers hit in 4 days
- Police investigating car vs. pedestrian fatality on I-70 in Glenwood