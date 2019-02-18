Letter: Ingraham has earned election

It is my honor to endorse Jim Ingraham for Glenwood Springs At-Large City Councilman at the upcoming election.

I first met Jim at the Glenwood Springs Rotary Club where he and I are members. He exemplifies the motto of Rotary: Service Above Self.

Jim was recently appointed to serve on the Glenwood Springs City Council. He is doing an outstanding job. His management experience as a Naval officer and his financial background have equipped him to make a continued positive and down-to-earth contribution to the council.

I personally appreciate the open and honest dialogue he brings to the public through his social network discussions of issues facing our city. We are very lucky to have a person with Jim's background, enthusiasm and desire to serve our community.

I urge you to meet Jim in person at upcoming events that will be announced on his social media sites. Please join me in voting for Jim Ingraham on election day April 2, 2019.

Glenn Vawter

Glenwood Springs