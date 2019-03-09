Letter: Ingraham is a man of integrity and service

As an at large candidate, Jim Ingraham has reached out to many residents to hear their concerns and offer creative solutions. I've known Jim for about five years and have found him to be a caring, honest, man with no hidden agenda and willing to listen to all sides of an issue.

Jim has been involved in the community through many organizations. He is a man of integrity and service who truly wants the best for Glenwood Springs. My husband and I will be voting for Jim Ingraham and believe he will be an asset to our city council.

Pat and Sten Hellin,

Glenwood Springs