Letter: Insulting words

I am responding to Tom Silverman's letter published in the Post Independent on Oct. 2. The letter was a litany of words that I believe was most unfair to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, words that go beyond reasonable discourse.

I understand those in the public square can seldom object with a legal response to being maligned. I list some of Mr. Silverman's words describing the judge: not bright, evaded the question, nonresponsive, self-serving, belligerent, rude, argumentative, phony, six beers, physical bully, the one lying, overwhelming political bias, anti-democratic, no humility, no decency, arrogance, self-pity, stupid and Mr. Silverman's closing words of a legal nature: "criminal behavior."

The American Bar Association, (ABA), an organization with a vast liberal advocacy, awarded Kavanaugh its very highest ratings as the nominee to the United States Supreme Court of "well-qualified." The president of the ABA, however, did later request the FBI provide further information on the Judge's high school and college conduct going back 36 years.

Floyd Diemoz

Glenwood Springs