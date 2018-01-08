Letter: Irresponsible opinion

The PI's inclusion of the opinion piece, "Skeptics have valid reasons to question manmade warming" by David Rothbard and Craig Rucker in the Jan. 6 edition exhibits the height of journalistic irresponsibility. These two and their organization are debunked climate deniers of long standing, and their claims in this piece and over the years are hogwash. Will you please explain why you chose to be complicit in the campaign of fossil fuel interests to misinform the public at the risk of increasing the catastrophic flooding, storm events, heat waves, wildfires, climate refugees and climate conflicts predicted years ago and obvious today to even the most casual observer?

David Schroeder

New Castle