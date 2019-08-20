Letter: Is foreign aid directed at defeating cartels an option?

Why is it that so many good people from Latin America are leaving their homes, and risking their lives to seek asylum in the U.S.?

People are leaving their homes for reasons we can’t even imagine. Their children are being recruited to be in gangs, the women are being abused, people are shot for saying no to these gangs. The people are under constant threat of violence from the gangs and drug cartels that are running these countries.

What does the U.S. have to do with this? Are we supporting these drug cartels because of our appetite for illegal drugs? Are we hurting these countries with our trade agreements?

Should the U.S. take some responsibility for what is happening? Immigration is a very complex issue. That is why it has been an issue for the last 50 plus years. No administration has been able to deal with it. We can elect thoughtful people to office that want to fix the issue, find out why there are so many people leaving their country, their homes, dying in route to get to the U.S.

Is foreign aid directed at defeating cartels an option?

How bad would it have to be for you to leave your home like what is happening now?

James Gilliam

Carbondale