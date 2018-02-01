Letter: It’s animal ‘murder’

I am very dismayed to hear that the Deputy DA Tony Hershey has already decided that this teen is not going to prison. Many will say it was only a dog that was shot and killed, but it could have easily been a child or an adult.

This 13-year-old has very serious problems and should be removed from society. Animal "cruelty" is not the correct term to use, it is animal murder. I urge the DA's office and the judge that will hear this case, to inflict the toughest and most severe punishment allowed for all crimes committed by this disturbed individual.

Maureen Kerr

Carbondale