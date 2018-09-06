Letter: Jankovsky is pro-Western Slope
September 6, 2018
To those voting, the most important point I see in Tom Jankovsky is his calm, consistent demeanor when listening and dealing with decisions. Tom listens, ponders and only then, does he cast his vote. Always sure of his direction. This is a very important person to be part of a County Commission.
Tom is pro-Western Slope Colorado. He is consistent and cares very much about the environment, but also doing right, when it comes to progressive directions.
Let's keep experience as part of our County Commissioners, and continue helping them make Garfield County a progressive, moving forward, part of Colorado.
Vote Thomas "J"! Keep experience and move forward!
Vote Tom Jankovsky!
Joyce L. Gornick
Recommended Stories For You
Glenwood Springs
Trending In: Opinion
- Beinstein column: Israeli treatment an eerie reminder of Biblical prophecy
- She Said, He Said: Question his feelings and needs, not his pot use
- Kaepernick’s Nike ad shows he’s winning the national anthem protest battle
- Whiting column: Time to rethink secondary academic requirements
- Letter: Setbacks will essentially ban oil and gas in our state