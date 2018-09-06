Letter: Jankovsky is pro-Western Slope

To those voting, the most important point I see in Tom Jankovsky is his calm, consistent demeanor when listening and dealing with decisions. Tom listens, ponders and only then, does he cast his vote. Always sure of his direction. This is a very important person to be part of a County Commission.

Tom is pro-Western Slope Colorado. He is consistent and cares very much about the environment, but also doing right, when it comes to progressive directions.

Let's keep experience as part of our County Commissioners, and continue helping them make Garfield County a progressive, moving forward, part of Colorado.

Vote Thomas "J"! Keep experience and move forward!

Vote Tom Jankovsky!

Joyce L. Gornick

Recommended Stories For You

Glenwood Springs