Letter: Jankovsky went to Republican playbook
October 12, 2018
The picture on the front page of Thursday's Post Independent is perfect: Tom Jankovski, red faced and angry, and Paula Stepp, smiling, looking pleasant. Tom went right to the Republican playbook, get mad and accuse your opponent of not answering questions, threatening children, families, the community and the economy. Oh, and bring up the Lord. It works in Washington, it should work in Garfield County. Tom, it's time to step aside.
Stanley Trulock
Glenwood Springs
