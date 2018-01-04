Letter: Jesus welcomes gays

The case before the U.S. Supreme Court where a Denver baker refused to make a wedding cake for a same sex couple because of his Christian faith has me thinking. Since when is homophobia one of the tenets of Christianity?

The second most important man in all of Christendom, Paul, was almost certainly gay. He hated women and was very fond of young boys. At the very least it is clear in Paul's non-biblical writings he was a male chauvinistic sexist pig and a loving mentor to Timothy.

Half the Roman Catholic clergy is gay. Jesus welcomed all to his flock.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale