Letter: Jim Ingraham has the expertise to find answers

"When I think about the role of municipal government and I think about our most fundamental role and fundamental responsibility, it is to ensure that our citizens have clean water, clean wastewater removal, safe streets."

— Jim Ingraham, Post Independent, Feb. 1, 2019

Jim Ingraham is running as the incumbent at-large Glenwood Springs City Councilman in April's election. I urge you to look into his credentials, read about his ideas (Facebook is a good place to start), and ask questions. I urge you to vote for him.

Why? First, he is highly qualified to directly address some of Glenwood's most pressing fiscal problems, such as how to provide for essential improvements and maintenance of our degrading roads.

Second, he knows that it's easy to talk about problems and make promises without having solid solutions, and that it's far more difficult to present answers that work in the real world. For every one of the issues Jim has raised, he has a concrete and reasonable solution to go with it.

Finally (but not final, by any means) Jim Ingraham listens. He listens to everyone: newcomers and old-timers; professionals and minimum wage earners; baby boomers and young people. He cares deeply about Glenwood Springs and the people who live in it, as well as the people who daily drive through, work in, shop in, and use the services of our city.

I don't have room to give you details, but here are three basic areas that Jim is presenting realistic solutions for:

1) Pressing infrastructure needs such as roads, fiber optics, water and wastewater;

2) How to protect and preserve the character of Glenwood and its neighborhoods, and

3) Fiscal responsibility and clarity (transparency) for the city's budget. In 2018, Jim formatted the town's budget in such a straightforward way that it won the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. He wants to ensure that all of Glenwood's citizens can be able to read and understand clearly what is being done on their behalf and with their taxes.

The issues are real, the solutions complex. Glenwood needs to retain its at-large council member who has not only the expertise to find answers but also the background and character to be both caring and solutions-oriented. That person is Jim Ingraham.

Terrie Drake

Glenwood Springs