Letter: Just a suggestion

Thanks, city of Glenwood Springs, for another successful spring cleanup. The town looks great, and I am grateful.

I realize it's only spring, but I have a request for this Christmas season. This year marks the 85th anniversary of the planting of the tree at 11th and Grand, in memory of beloved Glenwood matron Mrs. Louisa Schwartz.

Every year she invited the children of Glenwood into her home for homemade treats and to hear the musical Christmas tree she brought from Germany, which played "O, Tannenbaum."

I would love to see her tree lit once again.

Deborah Williams

Glenwood Springs