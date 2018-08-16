Letter: Keep it transparent
August 16, 2018
Every project that exists in a region or municipality has a profile and process that responsible citizenry should be a part of. The premise is that upgrades are rubber-stamped. New proposals are contested. The Grand Avenue Bridge was "rubber stamped," vs. South Canyon Hot Springs development that was contested.
So goes the rubber-stamping of the Sunlight Bridge. The case is not made, it's a foregone conclusion. The point is, critical thinking, in any case, does not exist, and decisions are emotional, either within or outside the processes.
The processes should be transparent and political or special interests should be held accountable to the citizenry. We deserve it.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
