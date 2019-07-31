Letter: Keep the confluence as a public park

Haven’t we done enough to attract tourists to Glenwood Springs? Don’t get me wrong, I am grateful for our tourist amenities. They truly are amazing. But when is enough, enough? Glenwood is on the cusp of becoming a little too gaudy and Aspenesque. It’s time to stop with all of the grand plans for the confluence area and create an inviting and understated public area that enhances the natural beauty, and maybe includes a parcourse (simple exercise stations) to encourage healthy exercise.

In response to an opinion in the July 31 Post Independent, surely, there are other ways to protect a public park than build houses around it. Wouldn’t surveillance cameras suffice? “Defensible open space” sounds like another fancy way to say it’s for people who can afford to have houses on prime real estate. And don’t we already have fiscal responsibility? We should have plenty of income for the city, if managed and spent wisely. There are other areas and ways to increase the income for the city.

The confluence should be free and accessible for residents and tourists alike. Enough building things for tourists. The priority for this area should be for those who live here. Open space, please! The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity needs to be having the wisdom to keep the confluence as a public park and to fix the dang roads (and infrastructure) for those who actually live here.

Carol Turtle

Glenwood Springs