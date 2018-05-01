Letter: Keep vets’ park pass

I'm really happy to find out why the National Park Service is losing money. On March 13, 2018, the Honorable Ryan Zinke, Secretary of the Interior, blamed disabled veterans' free park passes for the problem. In reality, the problem is mismanagement in the Park Service, the Department of Interior and government in general.

It's really sad that a person of Mr. Zinke's background wants to take park pass away from people who gave this country a lot and that Mr. Trump, who campaigned using veterans, has done nothing for veterans.

Joseph J. Ceremuga

New Castle