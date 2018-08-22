Letter: Land managers strapped

Politicians like to claim that this is "true" or this is "fake," to the point where we don't know what to believe. There is, however, one thing you can bank on being the truth and that is their Congressional voting record. How they vote is the honest record of what they support and what they don't.

Let's take one example of this. Year after year, both the BLM (Department of the Interior), and the Forest Service (Department of Agriculture) have had their funding cut or marginalized by certain voting members of Congress. That being the case, we cannot expect these agencies to carry out proper land management, especially in regards to forest thinning and proactive fire mitigation without having the resources to do so.

The next time you vote, make sure to check out how they vote.

Joe Mollica

Glenwood Springs