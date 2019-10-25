Letter: Larson and board raised bar on stewardship, collaboration

I support Shane Larson for re-election to the RFSD Board of Education.

Previous letters in support of Shane have already expressed so much of what I have been hearing in our community. Shane has been described as an empathetic, open-minded, respectful and solution based leader. He brings knowledge and insight to the role.

What stands out for me though is his dedication to ensuring that all kids are supported in their individual growth and achievement. He is always mindful of making sure that things are looked at from multiple lenses and that all parts of our community feel represented.

I am grateful for the work that Shane and the entire board have done to raise the bar on true stewardship, collaboration and inclusiveness in governance.

Please join me in voting for Shane Larson!

Jasmine Pierce,

Carbondale