Letter: Larson brings needed experience, knowledge to school board

I support Shane Larson’s re-election to the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education. Shane brings needed experience, knowledge, the right temperament and proven interest and expertise in the education field. Shane believes that community engagement and teachers are the key to a strong district. Our local teachers’ association also supports him (I’ve never known them to endorse a school board candidate before).



The school board is small – only five members; and with two of the three open seats being filled by new board members, Shane’s continuity on the board is important to ensure a stable and well-functioning school board. Remember, everyone who lives in the Roaring Fork School District gets to vote for school board candidates, whether or not you have children in the district. Please join me in voting for Shane!

Ellen Freedman,

Basalt