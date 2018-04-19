Letter: Lasso your Roundup

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is now found in our bodies, soil, water, food and even rainwater. The EPA states that 180 to 185 million pounds of glyphosate are put on U.S. soils each year.

This substance is known to cause DNA and mitochondrial damage and cell death while it disrupts the healthy bacteria in the gut. It was patented as an antibiotic by Monsanto in 2000.

Findings in a 2013 MIT study led researchers to declare it is likely to cause inflammatory bowel diseases, infertility, obesity, autism, Alzheimer's, depression, Parkinson's disease, liver diseases and cancer.

If you have Roundup in your garage, you could make an appointment to take it to the hazardous waste pickup this Saturday at the Community Center. Plus, only buy organic foods!

Joan Troth

Glenwood Springs