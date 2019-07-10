Letter: Law provides immunity when entering locked vehicle to help at-risk person or animal

I was saddened to read about the dog who died in a hot vehicle (“Rifle cop urges people to leave dogs safely at home, not in cars,” July 10, Post Independent). Colorado law provides immunity from civil and criminal liability for a person who forcibly enters a locked vehicle for the purpose of rendering assistance to an at-risk person or animal. To read more about the conditions under which a person receives immunity, please visit http://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb17-1179.

Nancy Peterson,

Carbondale