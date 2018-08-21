Letter: Learning the language price you pay

In response to your front-page article of Aug. 13, I want to remind everyone that English is the language of the U.S. Every immigrant who has arrived on these shores has had to learn English, and no group has received preferential treatment.

My own Hungarian grandmother came here in 1906 and needed to learn two languages to live here. No. 1, she had to learn Slavish in order to speak to her neighbors, since only her husband and her sister spoke Hungarian. No. 2, she had to learn English after her husband died, so she could work to support five children as a washer-woman, washing clothes for rich people.

No one ever provided her with a translator, learning English is the price everyone pays to live in this wonderful free country.

Bert Hulbert

Rifle