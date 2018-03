Letter: Leave South Canyon alone

So, the city is thinking about giving South Canyon away? Give it to me! Have they even been up to South Canyon, aka the dump road? The narrow winding road is not safe now. The road that has 50 to 70 dump trucks each day? The road that leads to the dump that stinks in the summer?

Doing any development in the canyon is totally wrong. Camping is illegal along streams. The motocross track failed. The alpine slide never got finished. What are you thinking?

How about pave my city street that has been dirt for the last 12 years. Leave south canyon alone for a little open space. The idea to try and develop is totally wrong. How about a South Bridge?

Ron Myers

Glenwood Springs