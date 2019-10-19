Letter: Let’s get back an America that values leadership and honesty

Scott Tipton and I live in two very different Americas. In my America, honesty still matters. In my America, character counts.

In Rep. Scott Tipton’s America, a blind allegiance to Donald Trump is all that remains. When Trump engages foreign governments to tamper with your vote, Tipton approves. When Trump backtracks on promises, Tipton is both a step ahead and a step behind, mopping up. When Trump lines his pockets at your expense, Tipton conveniently looks the other way. Don’t believe me? Call Tipton’s office and ask for evidence that the congressman has done anything to control this president.

If you, like Scott Tipton, are happy with how Donald Trump has made pathological lying, corruption, and incompetence the new presidential norm, by all means reelect him. After all, when it comes to enabling Trump, Tipton is a proven performer.

If, on the other hand, you’d rather go back to an America that values leadership and honesty — regardless of party — over abject cowardice, please join me in voting Tipton out of office in the next election. Your America is waiting for you.

Dave Underwood,

Ridgway