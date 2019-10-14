Letter: Libraries deserve a yes vote on 6A

On behalf of the board of directors of the Rifle Regional Economic Development Corp., I am writing this letter of support for Garfield County Public Library District ballot initiative 6A.

One of the biggest assets to economic development in a community is the quality of amenities that are available to residents. The Garfield County Library system has a long history of providing a wide variety of services to the residents of Garfield County. Our libraries are places utilized by perhaps the most diverse representation of our local population in terms of age, socioeconomic status and culture. Not only do our libraries provide our residents with free access to books, they provide free and reliable Internet access, educational classes, senior workshops and programming for our children. These services are an invaluable asset to our communities and play a large component in the quality of life that attracts new business to our region.

As we continue to see, the interplay between the Tabor and Gallagher amendments force revenue for our special districts downward. The current library district budget is $1.9 million less than it was 10 years ago. 6A is a reasonable requests that will allow the Garfield County Public Library System to restore optimal hours of operation, retain qualified staff, maintain programming for residents of all ages, and keep library buildings safe and well-maintained. In addition, the Garfield County Public Library System will create a citizens’ oversight committee to ensure that funds are spent efficiently, effectively and as promised.

Our libraries are a tremendously important part of our communities in Garfield County and deserve our continued support. Please join us in voting yes on 6A.

Katie Mackley

executive director

Rifle Regional Economic Development Corp.