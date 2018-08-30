Letter: Local business owners step up

Michael Taylor, a senior and football player at Coal Ridge High School, was recently diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Michael and his family are naturally very concerned with this diagnosis and the costs associated with it. Michael had been an employee of Capital Deli at Lakota in New Castle until pain and weakness caused by his condition left him unable to work.

Dusti Budd, owner of Capital Deli, organized a Pork and Beer/Silent Auction at Capital Deli to raise money to help ease the family's financial burden. Dusti solicited businesses and individuals throughout the area to provide money or products and services to support the event and the family. She marketed and sold tickets for the event. Stepping up to Dusti's call for help were Alpine Bank, 19th Street Diner in New Castle, Wingnutz, Glenwood Springs Ford, Glenwood Springs Subaru, Glenwood Brew Pub, Lokota Canyon Golf, Glenwood Springs Golf, Blush Salon, Sunbear Yoga and Massage, Glaze Studio, Speckled Feather Mercantile, Black Dog Saloon, Sunlight Ski Resort, Bella Mia Cakes at Capital Deli, and more than 20 personal contributions from members of our communities.

The event was held Aug. 25 at the Capital Deli, located in the Lakota Canyon Rec Center, and was a smashing success. The Coal Ridge Jazz Ensemble was on hand, along with the football team. One hundred forty friends, fellow students and neighbors attended the event and participated in the silent auction. Over $5,000 was raised for Michael and his family.

Dusti's business is new this year and she is working hard to get it going and yet took the time and resources to make this happen for the Taylor family. I appreciate her and the many fine business owners we have in this area who continuously step up to help out when needs arise. I hope we all will support Dusti at Capital Deli at Lakota and these other businesses when we make choices about our personal needs. We live in a fine bunch of communities.

Loran Randles

New Castle