Letter: Loose lips Trump

Donald Trump's heroic boast, "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," in reference to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting further underscores why it would be foolhardy of the president's lawyers to let him testify under oath before the Mueller Russia investigation.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs

 