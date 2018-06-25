Letter: Made-up quotes

Stan Rachesky's latest contribution to the public dialogue is a learning moment for all who seek to sway public opinion. I can imagine Stan reading some right-wing website and feeling angry and then needing to express that anger through his letter.

I would encourage Stan or others to take a moment to do a little fact checking first from a more objective source. For Stan, http://www.snopes.com could be a good place to start. I am sure that someone who cares about the truth would be embarrassed by the untruths in his letter. To add to the made-up quotes, "the truth is liberal." — Mother Teresa.

Robert Schultz

Carbondale