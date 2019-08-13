Letter: Mainstream media has devolved into liberal mouthpiece

Why do we accept the liberal media’s concoction of misrepresenting nationalism as a white supremacist movement? Webster defines nationalism as a synonym for patriotism.

President Trump wants to take care of Americans first. Cities run by Democrats take care of Americans by letting them camp, sleep, defecate and urinate in the streets.

The mainstream media has devolved into a mere mouthpiece of the liberal social democratic agenda.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle