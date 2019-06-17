Letter: Make Carbondale age friendly

We invite you to join us at a Board of Trustees meeting on June 25, when members of the Carbondale Age-Friendly Community Initiative (CAFCI) will request that the town of Carbondale be the first Roaring Fork Valley town to join the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Joining the network will enable Carbondale to tap global and national resources that help cities, towns and states become more age friendly.

The senior demographic in Carbondale is above 11% and growing. The senior population ranges from very active and engaged to more fragile and in need of care.

Carbondale Age-Friendly Community Initiative (CAFCI) is an ad hoc caucus of Carbondale’s senior citizens, working on their own and through other organizations, to strengthen seniors’ voices in and contributions to Carbondale.

CAFCI’s purpose is simply to help seniors become more visible and vocal regarding local issues while contributing their unique experiences and resources.

We look forward to ongoing community engagement and encourage you to join us at the June 25 trustees meeting.

You can learn more about our caucus at https://agefriendlycarbondale.org or call us at 970-366-6460.

Niki Delson

co-chair, Carbondale Age-Friendly Community Initiative