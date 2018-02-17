Letter: Making Russia great again

The U.S. Intelligence community has warned that the Russians are planning to meddle in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections. The lack of any real punishment for the 2016 election intrusion makes our country an easy target.

This bodes ill for a fair election since our president mostly ignores daily intelligence briefings (unless they're in coloring book form) and doesn't trust his own spy agencies.

Of course, all Trump needs to do is call his trustworthy pal Russian president Vladimir Putin to be reassured that the Russians mean no harm and would never work to damage our democracy.

After all, he took him at his word that there was no interference from the Kremlin in 2016. And he asked him twice! Why would Putin lie?

Making Russia great again, one hacked U.S. election at a time!

JM Jesse

Recommended Stories For You

Glenwood Springs