Letter: Mall management driving customers away

One would think that a failing retail establishment such as the Glenwood Springs Mall would try to encourage as many customers as possible to visit their dwindling tenants. Such is not the case, as the management of the mall is actively chasing customers from the mall and even vandalizing patron’s cars with large, orange stickers which are difficult to remove and pose a hazard if left on the window.

Their latest tactic is to require a parking permit (at $100 per month) for anyone parking for more than two hours in their lot. Several residents from up and down the valley have used the deserted parking lot at the mall as a carpooling location, or to catch RFTA. We have been parking there in order to bicycle commute into town, rather than try our luck biking on I-70.

We, and certainly many of the carpoolers would occasionally shop at the Mall, but apparently they don’t want our business, and we are glad to oblige by never setting foot in the mall again. Carpooling, riding RFTA and bicycling are behaviors that benefit the community and should be encouraged, not penalized by misguided management.

Randy and Lena Ross,

Glenwood Springs