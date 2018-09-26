Letter: Meet and greet with Paula Stepp

Hey, Garfield County! It is election season and you have the opportunity to make a difference in how our county is run. Paula Stepp is challenging Tom Jankovsky for a seat on the Garfield County Commission. She offers a fresh perspective on the important issues that face us today: jobs, housing, environment, energy and the growing marijuana industry.

This Friday you are invited to meet Paula at a community get together at Centennial Park in Glenwood Springs from 5-7 p.m. Join with your friends and neighbors for a wonderful evening including live music with Frank Martin and Vid Weatherwax, corn hole, dancing, plus a delicious dinner (with a $5 donation). Paula will be there to get to know you and spell out her vision for Garfield County.

This is great opportunity to learn about how you can help shape the future of your community on the local level.

Mary Noone, Bob Noone

Glenwood Springs