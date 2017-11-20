Letter: Member support

How could I be considered a murderer just because I support an organization that for 30 years has actively prevented gun violence studies, databases, preventative laws and paradigms that directly lead to the violent gun deaths of 30,000 Americans each year? Yep, if I'm a supporter I'm a murderer.

No person or organization can move forward without supporters, so whatever the NRA does and causes, I'm doing and causing it, too, if I support it. Take supporters away from the circus and it folds pretty quickly. Thus NRA supporters are vicarious murderers even when they are clueless.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale