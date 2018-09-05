Letter: Mitsch Bush has real solutions to our needs

This is addressed to open-minded Republicans, the thinking unaffiliated, and any Democrat who is inclined to forget to vote. Diane Mitsch Bush should be Congressional District 3's representative in Congress for many reasons. Here are a few: She brings years of experience and an understanding of the real solutions Colorado needs. She has been a champion of economic opportunity for all, environmental protection, and the conservation of public lands. Her knowledge of water and transportation issues is outstanding. She is a strong supporter of campaign finance reform (elections should not be bought), and a real backer of teachers and education.

I haven't figured out what Congressman Tipton supports besides the fossil fuel industries. I have been told people vote more on emotion than facts. OK, how about more fires, higher winds and severe drought exacerbated by the use of fossil fuels? (I actually believe 97 percent of atmospheric scientists know what they're talking about.) How about domestic water sources disappearing along with our rivers? How about transition to long-lasting jobs in the renewable energy fields being stymied? How about fracking next to schools? How about children taken from their parents? How about Tipton's support of the removal of multiple health and environmental protections? Do you have an emotional connection to any of this?

Please register to vote, if you haven't, and send a representative to Congress who will really represent us, Diane Mitsch Bush.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle