Letter: Mitsch Bush listens to hikers and hunters, not oil lobbyists

Colorado's wild and scenic lands are part of our natural heritage and the foundation of our booming outdoor economy. Places like Black Canyon of the Gunnison provide recreational opportunities, support local economies, and allow for people from all over the world to marvel at Colorado's natural beauty.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) has supported these places and many more, using revenue from offshore oil drilling to invest over $270 million in Colorado's wild places. The LWCF enjoys strong bipartisan support because it's one of our most effective conservation programs. It also runs out of money on Sept. 30 because Congress failed to fund it.

Scott Tipton has been an opponent of the fund for years, voting against permanently funding the LWCF and even voting against its current temporary funding. Now he's in an increasingly close election, running against Diane Mitsch Bush, who has a strong record on the environment and public lands. Maybe that's why Tipton signed on to a letter authored by Jared Polis supporting the LWCF. But at last week's debate, he couldn't explain why he still hadn't cosponsored the bill to fund it. Something about "the paperwork" was what he said.

Putting Tipton aside, I know I'm casting my vote for Diane Mitsch Bush, who doesn't need to look at poll numbers to know that protecting our environment is the right thing for Colorado. I encourage you to do the same and vote for Diane this November. Diane listens to hikers and hunters, not oil lobbyists. She will vote to permanently fund the LWCF and protect the public lands we all enjoy across the 3rd District. Last year, Conservation Colorado voted her Legislator of the Year in the State House. Imagine what she could accomplish in Congress.

Andrew Henry

Steamboat Springs