Letter: Mitsch Bush not a party-line politician
September 16, 2018
I write in support of Diane Mitsch Bush for CD-3 representative.
My research and my interaction with Diane reveal that she has an outstanding track record, that she is hardworking and thoughtful, and that she listens.
This is in contrast to my experience with the incumbent, whom I find to be a party-line politician.
I encourage voters to take a look at Diane's positions on issues and ask themselves whether those positions align with their own goals for our Western Slope communities. I believe they'll find they do.
Joyce L Jenkins
Glenwood Springs
