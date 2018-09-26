Letter: Mitsch Bush will represent us, not wealthy campaign donors

Are you sick of a dysfunctional Congress? Of having a "representative" who listens to his big extraction-industry donors instead of you and your fellow constituents? One who voted to increase the federal debt by $1.9 trillion to give tax breaks to the wealthy? One who voted to clear-cut 30,000-acre swaths of our forest in the name of "fire prevention"? One who repeatedly voted to make health insurance less available to all? One who voted to drill the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge?

It's time that Congressional District 3 replace Scott Tipton with a real representative. One who has pledged to not take any corporate PAC money. One who has a proven record of working across the aisle to enact practical, scientifically-sound legislation. One who works for the people, not corporations. This election is critical for everyone who cares about our environment, our health, and our runaway federal debt. Your vote is important! Vote for Diane Mitsch-Bush to represent CD3.

Eilene Lyon

Durango