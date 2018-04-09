Letter: More complicated than racism

In her 4/6 PI column, Esther Cepeda asks, "Why do the media ignore when bad things happen to black people?" Esther opined the old catch-all cop out "racism" was the reason, while I believe the answer lies in the definition of "news."

When the same things recur on a daily basis it is not considered newsworthy. The black on black murders that happen every day in the slums of large cities cannot be deemed news.

I find it odd that "Black Lives Matter" protest when cops kill a black but remain silent on the daily black on black carnage in the hood. How come Esther didn't question "Black Lives Matter" silence on the violence? Is it because the answer is more complicated than "racism"?

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle