Letter: More fire response thanks

We can't express our gratitude enough to all the people who responded to the Oak Meadows Fire. Our homes and families are all safe and unharmed because of your quick response.

Heyl Construction crew, while still working late on a Friday, you alerted us to the danger and went right to work amidst the flames, without protective gear and with whatever tools you had and could muster, to protect our lives and our home. If not for your heroic efforts in the short time before emergency crews arrived, this story might have had a much different ending.

We are amazed at the quick and professional response from the Sheriff's Department, from our Glenwood, Carbondale, Basalt, Aspen, CRFR, and other surrounding local fire departments, to the numerous Hot Shot teams from all over the country that drove, ran or flew toward the blaze while we were evacuated.

That's the stuff heroes are made of, and it was an honor to witness firsthand. As we compose this letter in the comfort of our home, we can still hear the crews, their chainsaws and equipment hard at work to assure the fire is completely extinguished.

Our many thanks as well to the outpouring of family, friends and neighbors who offered their homes and help to us. This community's generosity and kindness are overwhelming, and it's incredible how we come together in times of need. We feel truly blessed to live here, and give thanks to God for delivering us from the disaster literally at our doorstep, and for each person who came to aid.

Corey and Amy Johnson

