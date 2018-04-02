Letter: More media spin

The liberal, drive-by media gives voice to Stormy Daniels, a professional slut looking for money by disparaging the president.

They trumpet empathy for people who don't give a damn about themselves or anyone else and label it an opioid "crisis." The "progressives" tell us all immigration, legal or not, is good for the economy, so bend over and smile, U.S. workers.

Maybe it's not totally fake news, but it doesn't resemble the truth much either.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle