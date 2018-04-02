Letter: More media spin
April 2, 2018
The liberal, drive-by media gives voice to Stormy Daniels, a professional slut looking for money by disparaging the president.
They trumpet empathy for people who don't give a damn about themselves or anyone else and label it an opioid "crisis." The "progressives" tell us all immigration, legal or not, is good for the economy, so bend over and smile, U.S. workers.
Maybe it's not totally fake news, but it doesn't resemble the truth much either.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Colorado’s newest lake will open this weekend for your fishing, swimming and boating pleasure
- State Patrol pursues vehicle doing 150 mph in Garfield County
- Crime Briefs: Cocaine sting at Carbondale bar
- Glenwood Springs students, teacher see dreams come to life at Carnegie Hall
- Garfield County leads in fatal I-70 crashes