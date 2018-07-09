Letter: More thanks for firefighters

A sincere thank-you to all of the courageous men and women serving our community to fight the Lake Christine Fire. I cannot express the awe and inspiration of all the firefighter, coordinators and support I have witnessed during this event.

Although it is deeply frustrating and saddening how the fire started, it has been unbelievable to see the efforts of our community coming together to help one another. Sometimes it takes disaster to see the beauty of people. We have such a deep, engrained lifeline of community here, even if we do have differing views. It is amazing to witness it all.

Lindsay J. Gurley

Carbondale