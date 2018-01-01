Letter: More to Christmas story

This is not in any way refuting anything Mr. Porath of Boulder said in his letter on Friday, Dec. 29, about the "clear meaning of Christmas." It is to add to what he said.

He says "It is important first to remember …Jesus." My addition is that Jesus is so much more than Mr. Porath mentions. The Bible states in Isaiah that Jesus was "Immanuel," meaning God is with us. And the Book of John bears out that fact, that "the Word (Jesus) became flesh and dwelt among us."

In the Christmas Story in Luke, chapter 1, a man by the name of Simeon, who is holding the baby Jesus in his arms, speaks of him as "God's salvation," which Jesus accomplished when he grew up and died on the cross for the sins of the world, having become a sacrifice for us.

What a wonderful truth this is as we look back on the year previous thanking God for his faithfulness and looking ahead to the New Year, knowing that same faithful God will continue to be with us through Christ. This is what we celebrate every year at Christmas, but also rejoice in — every day of the year. May you know that assurance and joy in your life.

Eddie Piker

Silt