Letter: More waste should be recycled

The city of Glenwood Springs is assembling to make a five-year mission statement. Missing from the process is any mention of the lifespan of the South Canyon Landfill. Presently eight tons a day of garbage is deposited in the landfill. More than 50% of it can be reused, recycled or composted and turned into revenue.

Pitkin County Landfill has potentially 10 years remaining in its lifespan. With the rapidly increasing population of the Roaring Fork Valley, after Pitkin County Landfill closes, will South Canyon receive all the valley’s waste?

We know composting works. Composting takes what would otherwise be food waste and creates sellable product. Food waste dumped in landfills also creates large amounts of a greenhouse gas known as methane. Households, restaurants and grocery stores can all participate when given the systems to do so.

There are so many exciting and compelling options now for recycling and composting in cities across this country. Our city must choose a path that addresses composting and recycling at South Canyon Landfill and within the city limits. We have the foresight and the technologies available today. Now we need the political will. People deserve the opportunity to do the right thing in a society awash with valuable waste.

Jennifer Vanian

Glenwood Springs